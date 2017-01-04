4/1/17 — Eugene Elmer Walter

Funeral services for Mr. Eugene Elmer Walter, age 74, of Hillsboro, TN,
will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Coffee County
Funeral Chapel with Bro. Brandon Stutts officiating. Burial will follow
in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 PM
until 9:00 PM on Friday evening at the funeral home. Mr. Walter passed
away at his residence on March 28, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.
Eugene was born in Cincinnati, OH, the son of the late George and Rose
Osner Walter. He was previously employed in sales at Oxygen Plus and was
a member of Faith Freewill Baptist Church, where he served in the music
ministry. Eugene loved to fish and watch Nascar. In the 1980s, Eugene
and James Mahaffey organized Normandy Volunteer Fire Department.
In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his
mother-in-law, Leedom Swoape; sister-in-law, Brenda Uselton; and
brother-in-law, Ted Carter. Eugene is survived by his loving wife of 29
years, Rosie Walter; four children, Rose Chandler, Karen Thomas, Eugene
F. Walter and Christina Tesche; eight brothers and sisters, Sandy Rose,
Helen Rhodus, Robert (Gloria) Walter, Gerri (Leroy) Hoff, Connie (Arvil)
Hayes, Paul (Theresa) Walter, Mary (Brian) Straubb, and Jacqueline (Mark)
Mergo; six grandchildren, Samantha, Tiffany, Rochelle, RJ, Shane, and
Isaac. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Ralph Swoape, Sr.;
sister-in-law, Jeannie Carter; brother-in-law, Ralph (Gina) Swoape, Jr.;
and many nieces and nephews.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Walter family.