Dosha Anne Waye McDaniel, passed this life on Sunday, March 26th, 2017 at NHC in Tullahoma at the age of 98. Mrs. McDaniel was born on February 22nd, 1919 in Clarksville, Tennessee to the late Albert and Minnie B. McCormick Waye and was a member of The First Church of the Nazarene in Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McDaniel was preceded in death by her husband, James Ernest McDaniel; eight brothers and sisters; one son, Lt. Col. Joseph McDaniel Sr., and one granddaughter, Molly Whitt. She is survived by three daughters, Joyce Curl of Atlanta, Judy Burger and her husband Ken of Murfreesboro, and Jane Tipton and her husband Mickey of Tullahoma; one sister, Dorothy Jean Waye; grandchildren, Joseph H. McDaniel Jr. and his wife Caroline, Michelle Stenhouse and her husband Martin, Herryn Wenhyrnowicz and her husband Diomir, Shannon Dowdy and her husband Gregory, Neil Frassrand, Dawn Martin and her husband James, Claire Perkins and her husband Jared, and Chistian Burger; great-grandchildren, Payton, Garrett, Kyndel, Jaeden, Ryn, Jacob, Zachary, Tyler, MaKayla, Brittany, Joshua, Kristin, Madison, Ella, and Miller; and two great-great-grandchildren, Grace Ann and Mac. Visitation for Mrs. McDaniel will be held on Friday, March 31st, 2017 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 1st, 2017 at 3:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Jack Hice and Richard Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The First Church of the Nazarene, 201 South Polk Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
4/1/17–Dosha McDaniel
