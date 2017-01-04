4/1/17–Billy Harry McMahan

Funeral services for Billy Harry McMahan, age 55, of Manchester will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Living Water Pentecostal Church in Manchester with Pastor Rick Clouse officiating. Burial will follow in Summitville Cemetery. Mr. McMahan passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Alive Hospice in Nashville.
Visitation with the family will also be on Saturday, April 1, 2017 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the church.
Billy was born on Tuesday, November 14, 1961. He is the son of the late Daniel McMahan and Nonnie Mae Caldwell. He was employed with H&H Construction as a roofer.
He is survived by his children: Billy Wayne McMahan, Jennifer Lynn Bennett (Brad) and Ashley Nicole Judge all of Manchester.
Other survivors include his siblings: Martha Sprinkle, Annie Mae Porter, Dora Mae Frazier, Barbara Holt, Ellen Cole, Claude McMahan and David McMahan.
He is also survived by four grandchildren: Parker Aden Bennett, Ethan Curtis Bennett, Austin Keith Judge and Faith Hope Judge.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings: Stella Johnson, Lavoyd McMahan, Johnny McMahan and James McMahan