4/9/19 — Patrick Henry Odle

Mr. Patrick Henry Odle, 84, passed away Friday April
5, 2019 at his home. He was born in Ramer, Tennessee in McNairy County on
September 12, 1934 to George Washington Odle and Mittie Lucille Bevis Odle
who preceded him in death along with his wife, Bertha Ann Wood Odle.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was baptised at the
Faith Freewill Baptist Church in Manchester. He was a Die Castor and his
last job was with Batesville. He enjoyed making childrens toys, birds,
story telling, hunting, fishing and craft fairs. He authored his early
lifes story in the book: Hell and Highwater on Hinkle Creek.
He is survived by his caregiver, Billy Smartt; sons, Randall Layne Odle and
Eric Lamar Odle; step-daughters, Joanne Henry and Donna Reynolds; step-son,
Audi Osborne; sister, Margaret Hurney; several grandchildren, nieces and
nephews.
Funeral services will be 4:00 PM Tuesday in the Central Funeral Home chapel
with Minister Benny Benjamin officiating with burial to follow in the
Hillsboro Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Monday at
Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
