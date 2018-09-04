4/9/18 — Joyce Marie Van Meter

Funeral services for Mrs. Joyce Marie Van Meter, age 79, of Livonia, MI will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Monday, April 9, 2018, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Hart officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Mrs. Van Meter passed away on Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
Joyce was born in Coffee County, TN the daughter of the late Woodrow and Hazel Hawks. She was a long-time member of the Plymouth Church of Christ in Plymouth, MI, and she loved to travel with her husband and daughter.
In addition to her parents, Joyce is also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Martha (Harold) Van Meter. She is survived by her loving husband, Milton Lee Van Meter; one daughter, Amy Van Meter; one brother, Kenneth Hawks; one sister, Betty (Dale) Harden; and many nieces and nephews.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Van Meter Family.