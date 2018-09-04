4/9/18–Allen Eugene Wilson

Allen Eugene Wilson of Manchester passed this life on Sunday, April 8, 2018
at Unity Medical Center in Manchester at the age of 66 years. No services
are scheduled.
Mr. Wilson, a native of Shelbyville, was the son of the late John and
Gladys Hill Wilson. He was a construction worker and enjoyed going to yard
sales and flea markets. He also enjoyed buildings things.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-sister,
Regina.
He is survived by his friend and caregiver, Carole Garland of Manchester.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements