4/8/19 — William Kenneth Lewis

Funeral services for Mr. William Kenneth Lewis, age 92, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Manchester Funeral Home with Scott Bennett, Scott Storey, and Brent Lewis officiating. Burial will be held privately. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Lewis passed from this life on Friday, April 5, 2019, in Pulaski, TN, surrounded by his loving family.
William was born in Jackson, MI to the late William and Flora Lewis. He was a Dairy Farm Specialist at Kraft Foods, Inc. William was a member of Mastin Lake Road Church of Christ, and he served in the United States Army during WWII and the Korean War. William loved helping others. He always took food to the members of his community that were shut-in or would offer them a ride to and from church. William was a Deacon and Sunday School teacher, and he loved to travel. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
In addition to his parents, William is also preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Ann Frazier Lewis; one son, John R. Lewis; one step-son, Charles Walker; two brothers, Virgil Lewis and Edwin Lewis. He is survived by his loving wife, Jo Ann Lewis; three daughters, Judy Hageman (Darrell), Deborah Lewis (Gene), and Phyllis Reeves; three step-daughters, Barbara Bennett, Nellie Hopkins, and Sarah Quick; one brother, Clyde Lewis; two sisters-in-law, Johnsie Lewis and Darlene Lewis; sever grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in William’s name to Latin American Missions.
www.latinamericanmissions.org
4263 Inner Perimeter Road
Valdosta, GA 31602
229-242-1069