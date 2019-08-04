4/8/19 — Jeanne Suzanne Cunningham

Mrs. Jeanne Suzanne Cunningham, 90, passed away
Monday April 1, 2019 at Lebanon Health and Rehabilitation in Lebanon,
Tennessee. She was born in Greenville, Texas on January 29, 1929 to Tell
Stringer and Thelma Athae Pardue who preceded her in death along with her
half-sister, Sarah Clair Stringer.
She was a member of Manchester First Methodist Church and had attended Bob
Jones University.
She is survived by her daughter, Genna Stidham Luke; sons, Paul Ray Sidham,
James Binford Stidham and Scott Andrew Stidham; 7 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday at First Methodist Church in
Manchester with Minister Randy Brown officiating with burial to follow at
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Sunday at
Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee and 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Monday
at First Methodist Church. Arrangements by: Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements