4/8/18 — Rebecca Hostetler

Rebecca Alice Gould Hostetler passed this life on Tuesday April 3, 2018 in Nashville at the age of 37. Memorial services are scheduled for Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 2 PM at Daves- Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 PM.
Mrs. Hostetler, a native of Beaver, Pennsylvania, was the daughter of the late Gary Gould and Mary O. Gould who survives. She was a clerk at the True Value Hardware in Inglewood, TN. Mrs. Hostetler was a tattoo artist, enjoyed art and drawing and was a counselor for Alcoholic Anonymous.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Alisha Grace Thomas.
She is survived by her husband, Aaron Hostetler of New Brighton, PA; her mother, Mary O Gould of Beaver County, PA; Daughter, Kaylene Hostetler of Manchester, TN. Son: Michael Hostetler of Beaver PA, Maternal Grand-mother: Mary Alice Pfeiffer of Freedom, PA, Sisters: Cassandra “Cassie” Chotiner of Ambridge, PA and Teresa Gould of Lockport, NY, Brother: William “Bill” Bailey of Potter Township, PA, 3 nieces and 3 nephews.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements