4/7/19 — William David Lansford

Funeral services for Mr. William David Lansford, age 87, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 PM until time of service on Sunday at the funeral home. Mr. Lansford passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his residence.
David was born in Sparta, TN, the son of the late Fredrick and Edwina Gaines Lansford. He retired as a mechanical engineer at AEDC, and then assumed a second career I FL, where he was also licensed. David served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a part time farmer and a pilot, serving as commander of Civil Air Patrol Manchester Cadet Squadron in the 1960s and 70s. David enjoyed fishing, tinkering, being outside, and was an avid reader. He either built or remodeled every home he ever owned.
In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Kate Lansford; and three brothers, Edwin Lansford, Fredrick “Fred” Lansford, and Robert Lansford. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Kathleen Lansford; three sons, William “David” (Linda) Lansford, John (Jean) Lansford, and Brian Lansford; one daughter, Cheryl Neal; two step children, Daniel Edwards and Stephanie Edwards; two grandchildren, Joshua Neal and Michael Lansford; four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
