4/7/19 — Kaylen E. Kochans

Kaylen E Kochans of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, April 3, 2019
at Tennova Harton at the age of 27 years. Funeral Services are scheduled
for Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be
Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Kaylen, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of Todd Bell of Hillsboro
and Marcie Myers of Tullahoma. She was a 2010 Graduate of Tullahoma High
School and enjoyed participating in beauty pageants, listening to music and
talking on her phone to friends and family. She also enjoyed watching TV
and her favorite show was “Gray’s Anatomy”. Her favorite activity was
spending time with family and friends and she loved being a Mom. Her
little boy, Rylan was “her whole world”.
Kaylen was preceded in death by grandfather, Ronald Bell.
In addition to her parents, father, Todd Bell (Amanda Bogle) of Hillsboro
and Marcie Myers (Christopher Glascoe) of Tullahoma, she is survived by
son, Rylan Kochans; brother, Brady Bell of Tullahoma; sisters, Bryleigh
Myers of Tullahoma, Ally Bell of Hillsboro and Kelcie Myers Drake
(Sebastian) of Nashville; grandparents, Donald and Linda Frazier of
Tullahoma; grandmother, Lynn Bell of Manchester; stepfather, David Myers of
Tullahoma; the father of her son, Charles “Chuckie” Kochans of Belvidere
and lots of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Kaylen had Muscular Dystrophy and in lieu of flowers, the family has
requested donations be made in her honor to Tammy Jernigan – “Quality of
Life Fund” at First National Bank, 100 West High Street, Manchester, TN,
37355.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS