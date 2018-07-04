4/7/18–Helen Bramblett Brown

Funeral services for Mrs. Helen Bramblett Brown, age 87 of Hillsboro, will be conducted on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Hillsboro First United Methodist Church with Reverend Chris Haynes and Reverend John Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in Hillsboro First United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 6, 2018 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Manchester Funeral Home. Mrs. Brown passed away on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Tennova- Harton Healthcare.
Helen was born on December 31, 1930 in Hillsboro, TN to the late Wendell and Maultie Bramblett. She was of the Methodist faith and was a faithful member of Hillsboro First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Brown was a charter board member of the Coffee County Public Library, was always active in the PTA at Hillsboro Elementary School, and was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved gardening, reading and traveling.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Harold Mead Brown; son, Tom Brown; brother, John Bramblett; brothers-in-law, Joe Elam, John Powers, Charles Badgett, Bob Brown (Virginia); grandson, Trenton Gustafson; great-grandsons, Matthew Robet Brown, Jr., Denton Brown. Survived by her sons, George (June) Brown, Bobby (Denise) Brown; daughter, Judy Brown Miller (Sam); daughter-in-law, Becky Brown; brother, Jim (Betty) Bramblett; sisters, Birdie Elam, Carolyn Powers, Wynella Badgett; sister-in-law, Betty Bramblett; step sister-in-law, Jane Higginbotham; grandchildren, Josh (Susan) Brown, Heather (Wesley) Chapman, Daniel (Christy) Brown, Juli Miller, Katie (Andy) Visbal, Ella (John) Weaver, Jennifer Myers, Adam (Marissa) Brown, Jacob Brown, Matthew (Natalie) Brown, Samantha Brown, Sarah (Jayme) Bryan; great-grandchildren, Tucker Brown, Avery Brown, Zeke Brown, Davis Chapman, Addie Brown, Sage Brown, Aubrey Brown, Callee Bryan, Sadie Brown, Bramblett Weaver, Huck Weaver, John Luke Bryan, Stella Brown, Ruthie Visbal, Lane Brown, Wesley Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Coffee County Public Library, Alzheimer’s Association, Denton George Brown Foundation, or Hillsboro First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.
