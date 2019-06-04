4/6/19 — Wilmer Edward Anderson

Funeral services for Mr. Wilmer Edward Anderson, age 72, of Christiana,
TN, will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019, with Bro.
Danny Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Brown Burks Green
Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on
Friday evening at the funeral home. Mr. Anderson passed from this life,
surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at his residence
in Christiana, TN.
Ed was born in Coffee Co., TN to the late Wilmer and Earline Anderson.
He retired from Manchester City Street Department after being a CD
Supervisor for over 35 years. Ed was a hard worker, and he loved being
outside. He was a farmer for many years owning cows, goats, and chickens
to name a few. Ed enjoyed watching wrestling and westerns. He was a
loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents Wilmer and Earline Anderson. He
is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandra Anderson; two sons,
Marty Anderson his wife Tammy Anderson and Jeffrey and his wife Angela
Anderson; one brother, Danny and his wife Shirley Anderson; three
sisters, Rachel Goodwin, Marilyn Morton, and Melissa Gesell; several
grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous
nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Ed’s name
to Alive Hospice.
Online: www.alivehospice.com/donate
Phone: (615) 327-1085
Mail: 1718 Patterson Street
Nashville, TN 37203
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Anderson family.