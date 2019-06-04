4/6/19 — Jimmy Matthew Pinegar

Funeral services for Mr. Jimmy Matthew Pinegar, age 50, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday evening at the funeral home. Mr. Pinegar passed away at his residence on April 2, 2019.
Jimmy was born in Manchester, TN, the son of the late Matt Lee Pinegar and Sandra Pinegar, who survives. He was a salesman at LKQ and enjoyed fourwheeling and guns.
In addition to his father, Jimmy was also preceded in death by one brother, Jason Pinegar. He is survived by his loving wife, Goldina Pinegar; two brothers, Jerry (Cyndi) Pinegar and Jeff (Emily) Pinegar; one sister, Janice (Ike) Vanzant; his cats, Thomas and Princess Pinegar; and a lot of “rent-a-kids.”
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a fund set up in Jimmy’s name at First Bank for medical/general expenses.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pinegar family.