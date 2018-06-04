4/6/18 — Daniel James Michaels

Funeral services for Mr. Daniel James Michaels, age 63 of Murfreesboro, will be conducted on Friday, April 6, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Manchester Funeral Home with Brother Allen Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home prior to the service from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Mr. Michaels passed away peacefully with his wife holding his hand on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN.
Daniel was born on December 3, 1954 in Lubbock, Texas to the late Valentine and Gladys Michaels. He was a member of Main Street Church of Christ and retired as a machinist from Greer Stop Nut after 30 years of service. Mr. Michaels enjoyed working on small engines, riding dirt bikes, and spending time with his godsons.
Survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Angela Michaels; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and June McCullough of Shady Grove, TN; godsons, Daniel Groce of Christiana, TN and Chris Groce of Japan; brothers, Valentine Michaels, Jr. “Mickey” of Texas, Robert Michaels of Atlanta; sisters, Jeananne Hitchcock, Merri Ann Gerke (Walter), Jaclyn Michaels all of Wisconsin; brother-in-law, Kent McCullough (Roxanne) of Shady Grove, TN; sister-in-law, Janet Thornton (Paul) of Manchester, TN; best friend, Randy Groce (Dianne) of Christiana, TN; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children Hospital in memory of Daniel Michaels.
2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa FL 33607
