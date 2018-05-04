4/5/18 — Regina D. “Cookie” Brassfield

Mrs. Regina D. “Cookie” Brassfield, 76, passed away,
Saturday March 31, 2018, at the Tennova Heatlhcare Harton in Tullahoma,
Tennessee. She was born in Saint Charles, Missouri on July 9, 1941, to
Arthur Bradley and Regina Kelly Bradley who preceded her in death.
She was a member of the Manchester First United Methodist Church and the
Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority. She was a radiology technician working in
local
hospitals in Coffee County and retired from Tullahoma Orthopedic and Sports
Medicine, where she worked for over 20 years.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Brassfield; sons, Michael (Julie)
Giffin, Manchester, and Steven (Amy) Giffin, Fayetteville; step-daughter,
Kristie Michelle (Steve) Holt; step-sons, Joe Lee (Kim) Brassfield, William
Allen (Tammy) Brassfield and Jason Scot (Jill) Brassfield; sister, Janice
Bradley (Bob) Murphy, LaGrange, Georgia; brother, Arthur Thomas (Gypsy
Harrell) Bradley, Knoxville, Tennessee; 12 grandchildren; 6 great
grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday in the funeral home chapel with
Minister Billy Robison, officiating and her son, Michael Giffin, speaking,
with burial to follow in the Praire Plains Church of Christ Cemetery.
Visitation: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Wednesday at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her memory to
the Prairie Plains Church of Christ or the Children’s Ministry at
Manchester First United Methodist Church.
Arrangements with Central Funeral Home