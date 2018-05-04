4/5/18 — Lula Mae Anderson

Mrs. Lula Mae Anderson, 74, passed away, Thursday, April 5,
2018 at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born in
Woodbury, Tennessee on May 31, 1943 to M.L. and Mary Arnold Wiser who
preceded her in death along with her sister, Benita Campbell.
She was employed for 43 Tennessee Appairel in Tullhoma.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Oscar Anderson; sons, Dwayne
(Donna) Anderson and Jeff Anderson; sisters, Mary Florence Anderson and
Martha Ann Gardner; brother, Howard Wiser; grandchildren, Jeffery Landon
Anderson Sr., and Christine Leann (Thomas) Hastings; great grandson,
Jeffery Landon Anderson, Jr. and expecting another grandchild in October;
several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday in the funeral home chapel with
Minister Mike Anderson officiating with burial to follow in the Jernigan
Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Saturday at Central Funeral
Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements