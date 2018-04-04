4/4/2018–Marie Bumpas

Marie Bumpas, age 60, of Woodbury passed away Saturday, March 31, 2018 at
St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Madisonville, KY.
Survivors include her sisters, Carolene Dunkerson of Milton, Judy Dyer of
Murfreesboro, Kay Bumpas, and Faye Bumpas, both of Woodbury; Special
Friends, Betty Gilley of Woodbury and Michael, Kim, & Zoe Nichols of
Bradyville. Also surviving are 4 nephews, 2 nieces, and 13 great nieces &
nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Nellie Hughes Bumpas.
Marie was employed as a machine operator at Val Dor for many years and was a
member of the New Life Church in Manchester. She enjoyed crocheting and
going to gospel singings.
Funeral Services will be 10 AM Wednesday, April 4, 2018 in the Chapel of
Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Howard Carroll & Bro. David Siler
officiating. Interment will follow at Prater Cemetery. Visitation with the
family will be from 4 to 9 PM Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include James, Marty, Steven, & Brandon Dunkerson, Gary “Bubba”
Christensen, Michael & Jimmy Nichols.
Woodbury Funeral Home, 615-563-2311, www.woodburyfuneralhome.net