4/4/19 — Debbie Darlene Stewart

Debbie Darlene Stewart, of Tullahoma passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019
at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 58 years. Funeral
Services are scheduled for Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 2 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at New Center Grove
Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 3 from 5-8
PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Tullahoma, she was the daughter of William Douglas
Cyree of Tullahoma and the late Mary Helen Prince Cyree. She enjoyed being
with her family and loved being a Grandmother. She was a jokester and
loved teasing people. She also enjoyed fishing.
In addition to her father, she is survived by husband, Danny
Stewart of Tullahoma; son, Danny Ryan Stewart and his wife, Kendra of
Tullahoma; daughter, Kristi Stewart of Lynchburg; brother, Douglas Dewayne
Cyree and his wife, Bobbie of Tullahoma; sisters, Vickie Cyree Farrar and
her husband, Richard of Lynchburg, Rebecca Bradford and her husband, Dale
of Tullahoma and Patricia Meeks of Manchester; grandchildren, Jeramy
Sanders, Nathan Stewart and Nickalas Stewart; one grandchild on the way and
several nieces and nephews.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS