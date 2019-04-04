4/4/19 — Alfred J. Pena, Jr.

Alfred J Pena Jr, of Tullahoma passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at
Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 87 years. Funeral
Services are scheduled for Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Paul the
Apostle Catholic Church with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Thursday at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home from 10 – 10:45 AM.
A native of Chicago, he was the son of the late Alfred Pena and
the late Amelia Galvin. He was a U S Army veteran serving in the Korean War.
He was on the Chicago Police force and retired from the Cook County
Sheriff’s Department. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and
a past president of the Latinos of Berwyn “LOBO”. Mr. Pena loved his
family
and was a proud “Godfather”. He enjoyed having cookouts and parties with
his family and friends. He was always the “life of the party” and
enjoyed
music and dancing. He also enjoyed traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Lora Faye Pena of Tullahoma; son,
Jack Smith of Cowan and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and other
family members living in Tennessee and Illinois.
