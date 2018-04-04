4/4/18 — Brenda Carol Guess Green

Funeral services for Ms. Brenda Carol Guess Green, age 59 of Manchester,
will be held on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 1 PM at Central Funeral Home
with Bishop Jimmy Tyson officiating. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 AM until time
of service on Wednesday. Ms. Green passed away on Saturday, March 31 at her
home following an extended illness.
Ms. Green was born on October 11, 1958, to George Guess and Patricia
Collins Guess in Amherst, OH. She was a factory worker for Johnsons
Control. She enjoyed gardening, cross stitching, watching soap operas and
taking care of her beloved pets, Nelly, Tidbit, and her numerous cats.
Brenda’s greatest joy was being with her grandchildren.
Brenda is preceded in death by her grandparents, Brian and Flossy Guess and
Conrad and Georgia Moss, all of Bridgeport, AL, and a nephew, Kevin Newlin
of Manchester.
In addition to her parents, Brenda is survived by her three daughters’
Sandy (Brian) Schmahl, Shanda (Titus) Simmons, and Sheena Green (Thomas
Davis), all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Colby Hooie, Addison and Cooper
Schmahl, Shanice and Aaliyah Green, Trinity Waggoner, Totianna and Tatumn
Davis, and Tariq Davis; sisters, Robyn (Jimmy) Tanner of Murfreesboro, Lisa
Newlin of Manchester, and Kathy (Scott) Orr of Bourbon, MO; nephews and
nieces, Kyle (Tina) Newlin of Manchester, Brenna Tanner of Murfreesboro,
Whitney (Matt) Howland of Manchester, Brandon (Ellie) Orr of Bourbon, MO,
Blake (Alyssa) Orr of Bourbon, MO, Logan (Wade) Guffey of Bell, MO; and a
host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Central Funeral
Home c/o Brenda Green funeral fund.
Arrangements with Central Funeral Home