4/30/18 — Katherine Smith Morgan

Katherine Smith Morgan (1935-2018) Katherine Marie Smith Morgan, “Ma” or
“Mert” age 82 of Hillsboro, TN departed this life at 3:20 AM on April 26,
2018, while at St. Thomas Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN to be with the love
of her life Revice Eugene Morgan Sr. She was born to Edgar Lavoid and
Evelyn Weitz Smith in Tullahoma, TN on May 26, 1935. Services will be held
at Central Funeral Home in Manchester TN. Visitation with the family will
be Sunday, April 29, from 3:00 to 9:00 and Monday, April 30, from 11:00 to
1:30. Services will following immediate at 2:00 with burial at the Prairie
Plains Church of Christ, Prairie Plains, TN. Katherine is survived by:
Patricia and Charles Owen (Sister), Winchester, TN Bobbie Stanley (Sister),
Lake Mary, FL Thomas Rufus “Rouk” Morgan (Son) and Deanna Perry,
Hillsboro,
TN Revice Eugene and Pam Morgan (Son), Hillsboro, TN Charlotte and Jimmy
Bush (Daughter), Wayne, MI Donna and Phil T. Fletcher (Daughter),
Manchester, TN Sharon Spears (Daughter), Hillsboro, TN Jamie Eugene Bush
and Christi, (Grandson), Livonia, MI William Vance Bush and Sharon,
(Grandson), Wayne, MI Revice Eugene “Trey” Morgan III, (Grandson),
Hillsboro, TN Dalton James Morgan, (Grandson), Hillsboro, TN Jamie
Brazelton, Granddaughter), Gum Creek, TN Jon Michael and Cheri Spears,
(Grandson), Tullahoma, TN John Revice Fletcher and Ellen, (Grandson),
Manchester, TN Christopher Fletcher, (Grandson), Manchester, TN Gunner
Kelly, (Grandson), Hillsboro, TN Jacey Perry, (Granddaughter), Hillsboro,
TN Jane Ellen Fletcher, (Great-Granddaughter), Manchester, TN Terry Dane
Fletcher, (Great-Grandson), Manchester, TN Morgen Elizabeth Spears,
(Great-Granddaughter), Manchester, TN Hatcher Hart, (Great-Grandson),
Manchester, TN Shelby McGlynn, (Great-Granddaughter), Livonia, MI Jacob
McGlynn, (Great-Granddaughter), Livonia, MI Gracie Hart,
(Great-Granddaughter), Hillsboro, TN Ryan Martin, (Great-Grandson), Gum
Creek, TN Kim and Tim Woodard, (Niece), Franklin, TN Jeff and Sherri Owens,
(Nephew), Winchester, TN Felicia and Troy Martin, (Niece), Winchester, TN
Chandle and Mario Gutierrez, (Niece), Lake Mary, FL Ray and Jane Marcrom,
(Nephew), Manchester, TN Tom and Elaine Marcrom, (Nephew), Manchester, TN
Mary and Jerry Stephens, (Niece), Kitts Hill, OH Bobby and Linda Ledford,
(Niece), Fairhope, AL Sue and Gerald Hager, (Niece), Adrian, MI Sally and
Bruce Probst, Grand Rapids, MI Patti and Bob Rutledge, (Niece), Hickory, NC
Jane Ledford McCullough, Nashville, TN Hazel and Harold Liner, (Niece),
Tullahoma, TN Joy Bock, (Niece), FL She was preceded in death by: Edgar
Lavoid and Evelyn Elizabeth Weitz Smith, (Parents) Revice Eugene Morgan,
Sr. (Husband) Harold Spears, Jr. (Son-in-Law) Bill Stanley,
(Brother-in-Law) Randy Stanley, (Nephew) Agnes and H.D. Marcrom,
(Sister-in-Law), Sammie and Shirley Ledford, (Sister-in-Law), Chrystene and
Richard Matych, (Sister-in-Law), Bessie and Raymond Bobo, (Sister-in-Law),
Clyde Morgan, (Brother-in-Law), Ann and Connell Taylor, (Niece), Louise and
Aubrey Ledford, (Aunt) Special Family/Friends Vance Creek, Carolyn, Jennie,
Frank, Tracy and Jenna Garrettson, Jenn Keele Nogodula, Lisa Bell, Stephen
Fletcher, Rebecca Clay, Benji Holt, Ro Adams, Christina Haithcoth, Diane
Gray, Teresa Roberts Reynolds, Dexter and Barry Roberts, Wayne, Sally,
Bubba and Brian Steele. Katherine “Ma” or “Mert” is also survived by
numerous other family and friends that she loved dearly. Katherine worked
alongside Revice on the family farm as well as caring for her children and
their home She was an active volunteer with various activities for the
Hillsboro School over the years from preparing chilli for the Hillsboro
School Booth at the Coffee County Fair to the days of the Hillsboro
Homecoming. She was left to care for their youngest child “Rouk” in 1976
after the death of Revice. She provided childcare in her home for several
children in the community. Brittney Nichols, Amie McCormick Keele, Todd
McCormick, Colleen Freeman Morton, Gabe Freeman, Shawn and Greg Sizemore,
and Kristi Davis Huskey are some of her special little ones. In 2002,
Katherine started working as the first site-director of the Hillsboro
Extended School Program for the Coffee County School System. She worked in
that capacity for twelve years. Her next work-related activities revolved
around businesses that she and Rouk purchased, the Phillips 66 Pit Stop,
the Video Corner and the 41 Drive-In.
