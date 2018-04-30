4/30/18–Carolyn Ann Swanger

Carolyn Ann Swanger of Manchester, passed this life on Friday, April 27,
2018 at Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 68 years. Memorial
Services will be scheduled at a later time.
Mrs. Swanger, a native of Hartsville, TN, was the daughter of the late
William and Evelyn Williams Brewster. She loved horses and enjoyed cooking
and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Shelly
Gaona; brother, Terry Brewster and sister, Linda Brown.
Carolyn is survived by one daughter, Tammy Simmons of Manchester; one
brother, William Brewster and his wife, Kathy of Lebanon; four
grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements