4/3/18 — Wilda Jean Bean

Wilda Jean Bean, 83, passed away, Sunday April 1, 2018 at her
home with her family at her bedside. She was born in Hillsboro, Tennessee
on November 15, 1934 to Emmitt C. Brown and Claytia Baker Brown who
preceded her in death along with her sisters, Ollie Mae Casteel and Bertia
Clay Croslin; husband, Louie Bean.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Manchester and currently
worked at First National Bank in Manchester.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane (Bob) Argraves, Manchester and
Barbara Hambrick, Tullahoma; sisters, Juanita Rogers and Elwanda Swinford;
5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday at the Fredonia
Cemetery in Manchester with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Visitation: 5:00
PM – 9:00 PM Monday and 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM Tuesday in the parlors of
Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Arrangements with Central Funeral Home