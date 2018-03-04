4/3/18 — Joy M. Cunningham Janey

Joy M Cunningham Janey passed this life on Friday, March 30, 2018 at her
mother’s residence in Shelbyville at the age of 47. Funeral services are
scheduled for Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 1 PM with burial to follow at
Willow Mount Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 12
Noon.
Mrs. Janey, a native of Bedford County, was the daughter of the late Jerry
Cunningham and Joyce Cunningham of Shelbyville. She was a 1989 graduate of
Central High School in Shelbyville. She also attended Nossi College of Art
in Madison and Goodlettsville earning a degree in fine arts. She had
worked at the Bedford County Nursing Home, was a 1990 Census taker and also
worked at the Bedford County Rescue Unit. She was a member of the Bedford
County and Winchester Art Guilds. She also like to travel.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by step-son, David
Janey.
She is survived by her husband, William Janey of Belvidere; her mother,
Joyce Donnell Cunningham of Shelbyville; step-daughter, Laura Mullins of
Mississippi; uncle, Alton Barnes and his wife, Edna of Shelbyville and
numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements