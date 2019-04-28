4/28/19 — Dr. Tom Holland

Dr. Tom Holland, Age 87, April 25, 2019. “In that bright city, pearly white city I have a mansion, a robe and a crown,” for Tom Holland those words in that song were thoughts of peace and hope while he was with us – today they are words of reality and truth for him.
Preacher, teacher, author, story teller, song writer, friend, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather – those are the many faces Tom shared with those he loved.
Born in Limestone County, Alabama on July 10, 1931 – passed to his new home on April 25, 2019.
Family includes Tommy (Becky) Holland, Lisa (Winston) Harless, Kell (Maria) Holland, John (Cami) Holland and Heather Helton. He was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Linda Holland was by Tom’s side for 47 years as his wife.
His first sermon preached at the age of 18. His last sermon was preached at the age of 87.
Tom taught at Freed-Hardeman University, Lipscomb University and Nashville School of Preaching. He was the pulpit minister at Crieve Hall Church of Christ and Riggs Church of Christ. Additionally he held gospel meetings in many churches throughout his lifetime.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Crieve Hall Church of Christ, 4806 Trousdale Drive, Nashville.
Life celebration at Crieve Hall Church of Christ on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
The family thanks Dr. Richard Martin, the wonderful caregivers at NHC Place Cool Springs Assisted Living and CARIS.
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements