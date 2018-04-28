4/28/18–James Clayton Henley Sr

Mr. James Clayton Henley Sr., 66, a resident of Coffee County
went to be with the Lord, Wednesday April 25, 2018 at the Alive Hospice in
Nashville, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his father, Luther
Henley; step-father, William Forrest Parker; sister, Janet Clark.
He was a native of Manchester and was retired from Henley & Son TV Service
in Manchester. He loved to fish and be on the water.
He is survived by his son, James Clayton Henley Jr., Manchester; his
mother, Virginia Wilson Parker, Tullahoma; sister, Patsy Henley, Tullahoma;
mother of his son, Daniele Carl of Illinois; several nieces, nephews,
aunts, uncles and friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with Minster Michael Owens officiating with burial to Follow in the
Rutledge Hill Cemetery in Hillsboro. Visitation: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Saturday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
