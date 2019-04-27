4/27/19–Gwendolyn “Wendy” Mae Hudson

A celebration of life for Ms. Gwendolyn “Wendy” Mae Hudson, age 46, of Manchester will be conducted from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Ms. Hudson passed from this life on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, TN.
Wendy was born in Columbia, TN to Bobby and the late Carolyn Beard. She was a beautician for many years before becoming a homemaker to take care of her three children. Wendy loved being outside, playing her guitar, and playing with her children. Wendy’s children were her world, and she was a very loving mother, daughter, and sister.
Wendy is preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Beard. She is survived by her father, Bobby Beard; loving fiancé for 2 years, Thomas “Chris” Burns; two sons, Parker and Preston Hudson; one daughter, Alexandra Hudson; one sister, Kim Beard.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Hudson family.