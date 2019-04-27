Wiseman, Gladys Marie, of Estill Springs, passed this life on Thursday, April 25th, 2019 at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation in Winchester at the age of 83. Mrs. Wiseman was born in Winchester to the late Harvey D. and Ollie Tant Cossey and was a member of Estill Springs Church of the Nazarene. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wiseman was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Gore Wiseman; and one granddaughter, Chasity Marie Wiseman. She is survived by three children, Gail Johnson and her husband Danny of Bath, South Carolina, Johnny Doyle Wiseman and his wife Sheila of Estill Springs and Stacie Reed and her husband Ron of Estill Springs; six grandchildren, Devin, Kevin, Sean, Michelle (Duane), Nick (Lauren) and Mindi (Jacob); eight great-grandchildren, Damien, Kaia, Brody, Dominic, Kendyl, Brody, Kolin and Ben; and one great-great grandson, Sebastian. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with James Cossey officiating. Burial will follow at New Center Grove Cemetery in Estill Springs.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
4/27/19 — Gladys Marie Wiseman
