4/27/19 — Fred Morgan, Sr.

Fred Morgan Sr. of Cowan, passed this life on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at
his residence at the age of 76 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends
beginning at 12 Noon.
A native of Winchester, he was the son of the late Guy Henry and Beulah
Reese Morgan. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching TV and playing with
his dog.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Guy
Morgan Jr, Robert Wesley Morgan and Gerald Morgan and sisters, Ruby Mae
Grant, Marie Holloway and Elizabeth Stevenson.
In addition to his wife, Judy Morgan of Cowan, he is survived by sons, Fred
Morgan Jr of Wartrace and Paul Thomas Morgan of Winchester; daughters,
Rebecca Ann Morgan of Nashville and Marie Ann Morgan of Shelbyville;
step-daughter, Amy Hill and her husband, Marvin of Manchester; brother,
Jerry Lane Morgan and his wife, Anna of Tullahoma; twin sister, Kate Morgan
Barnes of Atlanta, GA; sisters, Inez Lewis of Mulberry, Mary Frances Carter
and her husband, Rex of Tullahoma and Gracie Ann Moore and her husband,
John of Tampa, FL; thirteen grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his honor
to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS