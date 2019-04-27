4/27/19 — Darlene Alice Johnson Wilson

Darlene Alice Johnson Wilson, age 64, died Saturday night December 29, 2018 in UNC Johnston Health in Smithfield. Born July 21, 1954 in Kearney, Nebraska she was the daughter of the late Delaine and Margaret Hoteling Johnson.
Per Darlene’s wishes, a graveside service will be held at the Fredonia Cemetery on April 27, 2019 at a 1:00pm
Surviving are her husband, Gerald Wilson, Jr.; sons, Brandon Wilson of Huntsville, AL and Preston Wilson of Clayton, NC; brother, Darrel Johnson of Manchester, TN; and grandson, Drey Wilson of Waynesboro, VA.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Faith Lutheran Church, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, TN, 37388.
