4/27/18 — Gwenn Savannah Corey Marie Freeze

Joint funeral services for Gwenn Savannah Corey Marie Freeze, age 18 of
Texas, formerly of Manchester, and Daniel Paul Gassman, age 21 also of
Texas, formerly of Hillsboro, will be held on Friday, April 27, 2018, at
2 PM at the New Life Church in Manchester on Asbury Rd. with Brother
Jonathan Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant
Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, April 26th
from 5-8 PM at Central Funeral Home and on Friday from 10 AM until time
of service at New Life Church. Savannah passed away on Monday, April 23th
in AL after a tragic car accident.
Savannah was born on May 16, 1999, to Milton Freeze and Christy Moss in
Tullahoma, TN. She was a high school graduate from Coffee County Central
High School in 2017. She enjoyed being outdoors, especially hiking and
taking long walks, working out, and writing poems.
Savannah is survived by her father, Milton Freeze and wife, Paula;
mother, Christy Moss (Quinton Huskey); sisters, Alexandra and Kalei
Freeze, Madelyn D’Auria and Jaelyn Smith, all of Manchester; and a host
of friends.
www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements