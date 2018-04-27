4/27/18 — Daniel Paul Gassman

Joint funeral services for Daniel Paul Gassman, age 21 of Texas, formerly
of Hillsboro, and Gwenn Savannah Corey Marie Freeze, also of Texas,
formerly of Manchester, will be held on Friday, April 27, 2018, at 2 PM
at New Life Church in Manchester on Asbury Rd. with Brother Jonathan
Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, April 26th from 5-8
PM at Central Funeral Home and from 10 AM until time of service on Friday
at New Life Church. Daniel passed away on Monday 23rd in AL after a
tragic car accident.
Daniel was born on August 20, 1996, to Nathan and Janie Gipson Gassman in
Nashville, TN. He was a high school graduate of Coffee County Central
High School in 2015. He loved baseball, hiking, kayaking, working out,
playing with his nephews, Levi Avery and Ayden LeLusche, playing his sax,
and hanging out with friends and family.
In addition to his parents, Daniel is survived by his brother, Timothy
Gassman and his wife Stephanie of Murfreesboro; sisters, Hannah Avery and
husband Michael, and Joy LeLusche and husband Scott, both of Manchester;
and a host of family and friends.
