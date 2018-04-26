4/26/18 — Rebecca Lynn Haggard

Graveside services for Rebecca Lynn Haggard, age 70, of Manchester, will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 26, 2018 with Bro. Benny Benjamin. Visitation with the family will be from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM on Thursday at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Ms. Haggard passed away at her residence on Thursday, April 19, 2018.
Rebecca was born in Maryville, TN, the daughter of the late William Jackson, Jr. and Juanita M. Phelps Jackson, who survives. Rebecca was a graduate of Central High School and a member of Westwood Baptist Church. She worked at Hylabrook Antique Mall in Murfreesboro, TN for many years. Rebecca loved antiques and enjoyed photography and taking care of family.
In addition to her father, Rebecca was also preceded in death by one daughter, Joy Leann Haggard; and one sister, Teresa Karen. She is survived by her mother; one daughter, Delight Haggard; and numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The American Cancer Society.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Haggard family.