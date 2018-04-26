4/26/18 — Mildred Newman Casteel

Funeral services for Mrs. Mildred Newman Casteel, age 93, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Manchester Funeral Home with Dr. Jerry Pullum officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 25. Mrs. Casteel passed away on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
Mildred was born in Coffee Co., TN to the late William and Sally Newman. She was a homemaker for her three boys. In her lifetime, Mrs. Casteel was a member of the Home Demonstration Club and a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church. She loved sewing, gardening, canning, and refinishing furniture. Her favorite past time was keeping her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mildred is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Virgil L. Casteel; one grandson, Ryan Casteel; two brothers; and two sisters. She is survived by her three sons, Kenny (Connie), Eddie, and Benny Casteel; one brother, George Newman; one sister, Betty Fraley; four grandchildren, Nathan Casteel, Nicole (Josh) Carney, Jessica (Dennis) Bond, and Jason (Courtney) Casteel; and five great-grandchildren, Cade and Becca Casteel, Daxton and Fletcher Carney, and Hannah Bond.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Casteel Family.