4/25/18–Jeffery Newton Nunley

Jeffery Newton Nunley age 42 of Manchester, Tennessee passed away Sunday, April 22, 2018.
He was manager of Advance Auto Parts in Mcminnville. Jeff enjoyed playing the bass guitar, piano, singing and woodworking. His greatest passions were his family, his friends, good food and the beach at Tybee Island.
Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Clara Nunley, Harbert and Hilda Caldwell; mother, Mae Dean Nunley; nephew, Dustin Nunley.
Survivors include his children, Trey and Luke Nunley, Alex and Blake Morrison, Cody (Kayla) Hill and Hunter Hill; fiance, Shannon J. Hill; parents, Henry Newton and Sue Nunley; brothers, Howard L. Nunley and Mike (Vicky) Green; sisters, Connie (Kelly) Overturf, Treva (William) Orange, Theresa “Happy” (Jimmy) Copeland, Donna (Ricky) Caldwell; grandchildren, Leighton Hill and Maddoxx St. John; several nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Brother Mike Rigsby and Sheriff Clint Shrum officiating. Burial will be in Orange Hill Cemetery. On line condolences may be made at: www.cumberlandfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are by Cumberland Funeral Home, Foster & Lay Chapel, Tracy City, Tennessee.