4/25/18 — James Forrest Kennedy

James Forrest Kennedy of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, April
21, 2018 at his home, surrounded by his family at the age of 90. Mr.
Kennedy was born in Tullahoma to the late James F. and Eva Carroll
Kennedy Sr. During his life he worked for 40 years as a forklift driver
at TN Tanning, and was a devoted member of Rutledge Falls Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Kennedy is preceded in death by his
beloved wife of 59 years, Jean Harris Kennedy; one daughter, Charolette
Elizabeth Kennedy; two brothers, Jerry and Bobby Kennedy; two sisters,
Ann Kennedy, and Mary Laird; and one son-in-law, David Lusk. He is
survived by one son, Randy Kennedy and his wife Karen of Tullahoma; three
daughters, Debbie Kennedy of Tullahoma, Tammy Holden and her husband
Michael of Tullahoma, and Lesa Lusk of Manchester; one brother, Bill
Kennedy and his wife Tan; three sisters, Ruth Atnip, Jane Tankersley, and
Betty Partin and her husband Harold; 9 grandchildren, Sandy Long and her
husband James, Angie Holt and her husband Tim, Lexie Holden, Chelsea
Chellstorp and her husband Chad, David Lee Lusk, James Lusk and his wife
Hollie, Brandy Duke and her husband Kevin, Brooke Loomes and her husband
Andy, and Bradley Kennedy and his wife Kayla; 10 great-grandchildren,
Justin, Libbie, Kaleb, Ricky Lee, Addison, Shyanne, Landon, Fallon,
Forrest, and Mackenzie; one great-great-grandson, Elijah, and two more
great-great-grandchildren expected soon. Visitation for Mr. Kennedy will
be held on Tuesday, April 24th from 5:00-9:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home.
Funeral services will take place Wednesday, April 25th at 11:00am in the
Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Harold Partin Jr. officiating. Burial
will follow at Concord Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
