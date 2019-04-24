4/24/19–Thomas Warner Major

Funeral services for Mr. Thomas Warner Major, age 59, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Chip Sekulich officiating. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Mr. Major passed away at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Mr. Major was born in Camden, NJ, the son of the late Floyd Warner Major and Ruth Genelda Baston. He was an auto mechanic at Manchester Tire & Brake in Manchester, and previously at J & W Repair, where he was an auto and diesel mechanic. If it had wheels, he could fix it! He loved to grill, was often called the Grillmaster, and was always helping people when he could. Thomas was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was also preceded in death by his son, Thomas Andrew Major; daughter, Crystal Hamby Whitney; great grandson, Brantley Randall Dickerson-Bush; and one sister, Debra Ann Major. He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca S. Major; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Phillip Bush; two sisters, Ruth Ann Major and Chrissy Baston Gilmour; one brother, John Charles Baston, III; two brothers-in-law, Joey Gilmour and Dennis Docil; grandchildren, Adrienne Bush, Colton Bush, Katlyn Whitney, and Hunter Whitney; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
