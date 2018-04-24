Gonzales, Bessie Maude Parks, of Tullahoma, passed this life on
Friday, April 20th, 2018 at her home at the age of 89. Mrs. Gonzales was
born in Lynchburg to the late Carl and Lala Christine Ashby Parks. During
her life she worked at Harton Regional Medical Center on the switchboard
and in admitting. She also had worked at the Vallejo Clinic in Tullahoma
and was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. In addition to
her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Johnny Gonzales; and one
daughter, Debra Denise Ruff. Mrs. Gonzales is survived by five sons,
Johnny Gonzales Jr. and his wife Theresa of San Antonio, Texas, Michael
Gonzales and his wife Shara of Tullahoma, Mark Gonzales and his wife Kate
of Tullahoma, Ralph Gonzales of Louisville, Kentucky, and Bill Gonzales
and his wife Marty of Tullahoma; one daughter, Shirley Floyd of
Tullahoma; three brothers, Lee V. Parks of Belvidere, Billy Parks and his
wife Mae of Winchester and Mack Parks of Winchester; 21 grandchildren,
Joseph, Timothy, Mary, Jennifer, Daniel, Juliana, Frank, Karen, John,
Beth, Kristen, Katie, Mark, Paul, Abby, Ben, Jason, Jeremy, Jacob,
Monica, and Alex; and 30 great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held
on Tuesday, April 24th, 2018 at 11:00am at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic
Church with Father Stephen Klasek officiating. Burial will follow at Rose
Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
4/24/18 — Bessie Maude Parks Gonzales
Gonzales, Bessie Maude Parks, of Tullahoma, passed this life on