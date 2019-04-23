4/23/19–Michael Filmore McMillen Sr.

Michael Filmore McMillen Sr. of Manchester, passed this life on Friday,
April 19, 2019 at his residence at the age of 52 years. Funeral Services
are scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Summitville Cemetery. Visitation
with the family will be Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5 – 8 PM.
A native of Marathon, FL, he was the son of the late Francis Willard Davis
Sr and Jean L Davis of Summitville, TN. He enjoyed fishing and hunting for
mushrooms and ginseng. He was a jokester and enjoyed aggravating everyone,
especially his siblings. He was also a cat lover.
In addition to his mother, Jean L. Davis of Summitville, he is survived by
son, Michael Filmore McMillen Jr of Plantation City, FL; daughter, Hannah
Mae McMillen of Plantation City, FL; brothers, Francis Willard Davis Jr of
Summitville, Ray McMillen of St. Teresa, FL and Donald McMillen of
Knoxville, TN; sisters, Cherie Townsend of McMinnville, Loretta McMillen of
Tullahoma, Mary Cromartie of Summitville and Bonnie Sue Qualls and her
husband, Wayne of Tullahoma and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Michael’s family would like to extend a special thank you to his best
friend, Michael Allen of Summitville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in his
honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
