4/22/18 — Pamela Lourie Jernigan

Funeral services for Mrs. Pamela Lourie Jernigan, age 71, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 22, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Dee Drake officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Mill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Saturday, April 21. Mrs. Jernigan passed away suddenly at her residence on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Manchester, TN.
Pamela was born in Hammond, Indiana to the late James Hill and Mildred Goad. Before retiring she worked as an LPN for over 25 years. Earlier in life Pamela loved to cross-stitch. Being a grandmother and great-grandmother was her favorite gift in life.
In addition to her parents, Pamela is also preceded in death by her brother, Danny Hill. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Raleigh Jernigan; two daughters, Renee (Matt) Taylor and Kelley Taylor; one sister-in-law, Sandra Hill; four grandchildren, Krislyn (Nathan) Melson, Andrew (Matt) McCarthy-Clark, Hayley Clark, and Zachary Taylor; two great-grandchildren, Clara Lourie and Isaac August Melson.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Jernigan family.