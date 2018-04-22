Reasonover, Laura Lou,of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday,
April 17th, 2018 at Alive Hospice in Nashville at the age of 77. Mrs.
Reasonover was born in Sidney, Missouri to the late Gerald and Irene
Cowan Lewis. Mrs. Reasonover was a member of the church of Christ at
Cedar Lane. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her
brother, Larry Lewis. Mrs. Reasonover is survived by her husband Woodson
“Woody” Reasonover of Tullahoma; two daughters, Cynthia Kay Hayes and her
husband Mark of Pulaski, and Rachel Ann Cosby and her husband Bob of
Sherman, Texas; one son, Kenneth Lee Reasonover of Panama City, Florida;
one brother, Roger Lewis of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Alex Cole
Reasonover, Brett A. Reasonover, Brian Hayes, Sarah Hayes, Morgan
Reasonover, and Aaron Reasonover; and two great-grandchildren, Melody and
Harmony Reasonover. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April
22nd, 2018 at 2:00pm at the church of Christ at Cedar Lane with Bro. Gary
Johnson officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family
asks that donations be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief
Effort, 410 Allied Drive, Nashville, Tennessee 37211.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
4/22/18–Laura Lou Reasonover
Reasonover, Laura Lou,of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday,