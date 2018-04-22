4/22/18–John Frederick Rovsek, III

Graveside services for Mr. John Frederick Rovsek, III, age 74, were
conducted at 10:00 AM on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at Ragsdale Cemetery.
Mr. Rovsek passed away on Friday, April 20 at Generations Nursing Home in
Spencer, TN.
John was born in Hillsboro, TN, the son of the late John F. Rovsek, Jr.
and Josephine May Farrar. He was formerly a painter at Batesville Casket
Company. John loved reading the Bible, gardening, painting houses,
listening to gospel and Elvis music, and playing pool. In his later
years, he enjoyed watching birds. He grew the biggest and best-tasting
tomatoes by hand packing 50-year old horse manure around each plant.
In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by the mother
of his children, Clara Phipps Rovsek Gipson. He is survived by one son,
John Wayne Rovsek; two daughters, Tammy Rovsek Slone and Deborah Jo
Rovsek; and seven grandchildren, Christopher, Denise, Angela, Kevin,
Megan, Hannah Grace, and Blake.
