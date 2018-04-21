4/21/18 — Penny Lou Russell

Penny Lou Russell of Manchester, passed this life on Monday, April 9, 2018 at her residence at the age of 60 years. Memorial Services are scheduled for Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 2 PM. The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 PM.
Mrs. Russell, a native of Lincoln, IL, was the daughter of the late Carroll Thomas Smith and the late Clara Smith Douglas. She attended the Living Water Pentecostal Church in Manchester. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Lynnel Butch Smith.
Mrs. Russell is survived by one son, Robert Burke and his wife, Kristie of Missouri; three daughters, Tabitha Brett and her husband, Joshua of Missouri, Mellissa Weiss and her partner, Dewayne Brinkley of Manchester and Lyndsey Russell of Tennessee; brother, Gregory Smith and his wife, Sue of Rogers, AR; sisters, Annette Roach and her husband, Rocky of Hopedale, IL and Carol Vaden of Hartsville, TN; four grandchildren, Roderic and Olivia Brinkley and Asia Simmons and Elijah Silva; niece Alexis Smith and her husband, Austin of Bloomington, IL; nephew, James Smith and his wife, Kim of Bloomington, IL and good friends, Deborah Wright and Helen Thompson, both of Manchester.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements