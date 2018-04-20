4/20/18 — Margaret Jenene Gunne Martin

Margaret Jenene Gunne Martin of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday,
April 18, 2018 at her residence at the age of 89 years. Funeral Services
are scheduled for Friday, April 20, 2018 at 1 PM with burial to follow at
Hurricane Cemetery in Moore County. The family will receive friends from
11 AM – 1 PM.
Mrs. Martin, a native of Huntsville, AL, was the daughter of the late
Walter S. and Martha Lamb Taylor. She was a member of Thompson Creek
Baptist Church and had worked as a cook for the Tullahoma School System in
addition to farming. Mrs. Martin always had big gardens and would can all
her vegetables. Mrs. Martin enjoyed square dancing and doing embroidery.
Her
favorite thing was to feed the hummingbirds that visited her farm.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Grady
Vassar, Robert Gunne and J D Martin and brother, Fred J Taylor.
She is survived by three sons, Grady Vassar (Leona) of Moore County, Fred
Vassar of Tullahoma and Walter Gunne (Allison) of Normandy; daughter,
Robbie Lowe (Gerald) of Moore County; sister, Mary Hartman (Denny) of
Saward, Nebraska; ten grandchildren, Chris Vassar (Lynn) of Unionville, Ken
Vassar (Charity) of Moore County, Dennis Vassar (Lisa) of Moore County,
Jaysun Vassar (Shannon) of Moore County, James F Vassar (Lorena) of
Manchester, Sarah Bauer of Boulder, CO, Ashley McInturff (Daniel) of Rocky
Top, TN, Rachel Chessor (Ross) of Tullahoma, Jeremy Lowe (John) of New York
City and Josh Deaton of Moore county; eighteen great grandchildren and two
great great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the
Coffee County Senior Citizens, 410 N Collins St, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements