4/20/18 — Edward Quinton Martin, Jr.

Mr. Edward Quinton Martin Jr., 60, passed away at his home
in Old Hickory, Tennesse on April 14, 2018. He was born in Willow,
Oklahoma on February 16, 1958 to Edward Quinton Martin Sr. and Helen
Adair Martin who preceded him in death along with his brother, Clifford
Martin.
He was a computer technician working from his home in Old Hickory. He
grew up in Manchester and was a 1976 Graduate of Coffee County High
School. He loved to watch Oklahoma Sooners football with his children
and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, McKenzie Rose Martin, Knoxville,
Tennessee; sons, Edward Q. Martin III and Robert Shane Martin, both of
Old Hickory; mother of his children, Laura Martin, Old Hickory.
A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, April 20th, 11:00 am
at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements