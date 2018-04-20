4/20/18 — David Wayne Holdaway

Mr. David Wayne Holdaway, 50, passed away Monday April 16,
2018. He was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on October 21, 1967. He was
preceded in death by his parents, Ralph F. and Helen M. Holdaway; sister,
Helen Holdaway; brothers, Thomas F., Gerald L. Martin David and Shawn
Martin Holdaway; late wife, Sandra K. Jernigan Holdaway.
He was a computer technician at the Computer Shoppe for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Faulkner Holdaway; son, Joshua David
Holdaway; daughters, Helen Ann Bashaw, Elizabeth Danielle Holdaway and
Rebekah Martina Essary; sister, Cindy Rabenstein; brother, Michael
Holdaway; 6 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday in the funeral home chapel with
burial to follow in the Gilley Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 12:00 Noon –
2:00
PM Friday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements