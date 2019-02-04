4/2/19–William Frank “Frankie” Beaty

Mr. William Frank “Frankie” Beaty, 75, passed
away
Saturday March 30, 2019 at his home. He was born in Hastings, Nebraska on
February 23, 1944 to Frank Beaty and Dean Bicknell Beaty who preceded him
in death along with his brother, James Henry Beaty.
He was a US Army veteran of Vietnam serving in the Red One Infantry and
later a door gunner on a helicopter. He was of the Methodist faith and and
a member of the NRA. He was co-owner and operator of Beaty Trucking and
was a cattle and row crop farmer.
He is survived by his daughter, Tonya Colburn (Jimmy Spence) of Dayton,
Tennessee; sister, Kathie Beaty (Terry) Whitwell of Columbia, Tennessee;
grandchildren, Hailey Grace and Matthew Riley Colburn; several nieces and
nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with
burial to follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
Visitation: 12:00 Noon – 2:00 PM Tuesday at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com