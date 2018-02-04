4/2/18 — Eddith E. Smith Johnson

Funeral Services for Eddith E. Smith Johnson, 91 of Manchester, TN, will
be conducted on Monday, April 2, 2018 at 2:00PM at Coffee County Funeral
Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will
receive guest from 11AM Until service time at Coffee County Funeral
Chapel. Ms. Eddith passed away peacefully at Tennova Healthcare- Harton,
March 30, 2018. She was a resident of Manchester for approximately 25
years. She was born and raised in Parrottsville, TN where she met the
love of her life, Oren W. Johnson. Ms. Johnson became an “Army Wife” in
November of 1948, they traveled all over the greater southeast, calling
many states’ home. Eddith worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratories and
retired from Electro-Voice. In addition to her husband and sons she loved
to read and watch the Atlanta Braves. She wrote for the Newport Plain
Talk and was an avid storyteller. Edith spent many painstaking years
recording her family genealogy which she so graciously left for her
family. She was a Christian in the Baptist faith.
Eddith is preceded in death by her parents, Paul R. Smith and Bessie
Freshour Smith; husband, Oren (Bill) Johnson. She is survived by sons,
Oren (Karen) Johnson of Decatur, GA, Alan (Cindy) Johnson of Manchester,
TN; brother, W.C Smith of Parrottsville, TN; sister, Paula (Liston) Sane
of Parrottsville, TN; two precious grandsons whom she adored, Eliot D.
Johnson and Andrew W. Johnson; and several nieces and nephews; furry
children, Callie and Boy.
The family of Ms. Johnson would like to express their sincere gratitude
to Dr. Sanders and the critical care staff at Tennova Healthcare- Harton
for the wonderful care and kindness showed to our mother. We would also
like to thank the ladies at the Coffee County Lannom Memorial Library for
their many years of friendship and helping locate thousands of books she
read. Finally, to all of Eddith’s many wonderful friends and neighbors,
you enriched her long wonderful life with your visits, calls, letters and
know that she loved you all very much.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Johnson family.