4/19/19–Pamela Rae Shultz

Pamela Rae Shultz of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 64 years. No services are scheduled.
A native of Bedford, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Charles Childers and the late Winifred Hayes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Shultz.
Pamela is survived by son, Kenny Shultz and his wife, Chasity of Tullahoma; brothers, Mike Childers and his wife, Rita of Indiana and Chuckie Hayes of Indiana and two grandchildren, Kayden Shultz and Caiden Mears.
